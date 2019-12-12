Jordan Adam Aronowitz, 24, passed away on Tuesday, December 10 at his home in New York City. Born on August 12, 1995 to Dr. Jeffrey and Susan Aronowitz, he grew up in Watertown, NY. It was in High School in Watertown that he developed an interest in biology. After graduating he enrolled in the University of Rochester, “Meliora”…ever better; where he completed his bachelor’s degree in biology and genomics in 2017, and performed research into regulators of tumor growth in the laboratory of Michael Welte.
Jordan’s interest in cancer biology ultimately brought him to Memorial Sloan Kettering in 2017. He was a third-year graduate student in the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Jordan was an outstanding student, valued colleague, and wonderful friend to so many. He had joined the laboratory of Dr. Piro Lito and was pursuing thesis research working to uncover how cancer cells adapt to novel inhibitors targeting KRAS.
Within only a year and a half in the lab Jordan made key contributions to a manuscript that is currently in press in Nature. His work set the foundation for clinical trials of combination-based therapies that will open at MSKCC early next year.
Jordan was an outstanding student who was recognized this year with the Grayer Fellowship, awarded based on achievement of excellence, and in particular Jordan’s outstanding performance in his thesis proposal examination was recognized.
Jordan loved music, skiing, basketball, long boarding, and the bass guitar. He was a member of Theta Chi. He will be forever remembered as an exceptional young scientist with an ever present smile.
His family includes his parents Dr. Jeffrey and Susan Aronowitz; his grandmothers Molly Hoyt, and Charlotte Wile; his grandfathers who are pre deceased, Alvin Aronowitz, and Hank “Poppy” Wile; his uncles Robert Aronowitz, and Barry (Judy) Wile; and his cousins Melissa Wile and Matthew Wile.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 15 from 2-4 PM at Congregation Dagel Israel in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Jordan’s memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Office of Development – att. Emily Carter; PO Box 27106; New York, NY 10087; or online https://giving.mskcc.org/
