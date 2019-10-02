Graveside services for Mr. Jordan P. Sochia, age 25, of Potsdam, NY who passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, will be held at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY at noon on Saturday, October 5th with Rev. Chris Remick celebrant. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared at www.garnerfh.com. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Jordan P. Sochia
