POTSDAM – Joretta P. Creighton, 85, a lifelong resident of the Morley-Potsdam Road, Slab City, passed away Friday evening, July 21, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. Joretta was born on September 29, 1937 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred (Bailey) Pierce. She grew up in Slab City where she attended rural schools before graduating from Potsdam High School in 1954. She continued her education by taking courses at Canton ATC. On August 6, 1960, she married John T. “Jack” Creighton at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Robert McCarthy, officiating. Jack predeceased her on February 13, 2006. Joretta started her working career at the personal secretary to A.A. Kingston, Superintendent of Schools for Potsdam Central School, before joining her family business, Bailey’s Canton-Potsdam Florist in 1968. She, along with her late husband, continued to operate the business until her retirement, at age 80, in 2017. Joretta cherished the “family friendships” she made with their countless customers throughout the years of business. She dedicated her life to work and her children and grandchildren. When not working, she and Jack enjoyed square dancing and were founding members of the Skirts and Flirts Square Dancing Club. Joretta is survived by her children and their spouses, Brian and Karen Creighton of Naperville, Illinois, Elaine Creighton of Potsdam, Dennis and Christine Creighton of Miller Place, New York, Susan and Scott Quinell of Potsdam, and Jessie and Robert Gould of Troy, New York; her beloved grandchildren, Devin, Sean, Sara, Allison and Colton Creighton and Emily and Robert Quinell; her sister-in-law, Catherine Wilson of Potsdam; and numerous friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her first grandchild, Kelly Creighton in February 2017. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Tuesday 4-7:00 PM and Wednesday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of her service with Rev. Raymond Moreau, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60660 (https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/) Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Joretta P. Creighton
September 29, 1937 - July 21, 2023
