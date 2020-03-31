Joseph A. Fowler, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the family home of his daughter Christine and Erick, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was the son of Lloyd and Helena Fowler of Lyons, NY and graduated from the Lyons High School in 1959. Joe attended college at SUNY Albany where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree and then went west to obtain his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Montana, Missoula. Joe was a lifelong school teacher who taught High School math and physics in various districts including Massena, Potsdam, Adirondack, Newark, Pulaski and lastly Sandy Creek, where he retired. During his teaching career, Joe also coached sports including basketball, football, and cross-country. Joe was known and remembered, as an excellent teacher and coach, who had a strong passion for both.
Joe was also an accomplished farmer throughout his life. He was raised on his parents’ family farm in Lyons, NY and then owned his own beef and dairy farms that he worked with his family, during most of his life.
For the last 15 years of Joe’s life, he and his beloved wife of 47 years Elizabeth, lived in Montana in their dream house that he built, overlooking the Rocky Mountains, and the most beautiful of vistas and sunsets.
Joe never forgot his beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He and Elizabeth frequently traveled cross-country, numerous times throughout the year, to visit their family, be part of holidays, and attend their grandchildren’s school and sporting events.
Joe was an avid sports fan and had many hobbies. These included domestic travel, fishing, building furniture and woodworking, exploring the west in his Ranger UTV, cutting firewood, and keeping informed of current events.
Joe was a man who cared deeply for other people and was a very active and loyal member of his church. If there was anyone in need, he would minister and watch over them. He was known for being an accomplished handyman and often assisted members of their church family and neighbors, in completing projects as large as home construction and renovation.
From above, Joe watches over and is survived by: his beloved wife Elizabeth; brother Paul Fowler; (4) children William (Fowler), Christine (Bach), James (Fowler), and Erika (Fowler-Decatur); their spouses Valerie, Erick, Anna, and Michael; (15) grandchildren Katelyn, Koby, Zachary, Taylor, Alexis, Chad, Cid, Elle, James, John, Alice, Will, Betsy, Mary, and Eddie, and; (4) great grandchildren: Brinlee, Joseph, Gianna, and Giulianna; and (2) nieces.
At a later date, his family will hold a celebration of his life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in both NY and Montana. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jefferson County Hospice organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.