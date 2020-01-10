Massena: Joseph A. Lamay, age 53, of Jacksonville, FL, and formerly of Massena passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly due to complications from liver disease. Following his wishes, a private burial will be held in Massena in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Joseph graduated from Massena Central School. He worked as a Tractor Trailer Driver and travelled all over the country.
Joseph is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Walker of Jacksonville, FL; his parents, John and Theresa Lamay of Massena; his children, Brandan Lamay of Hogansburg and Joseph Lamay of Massena; his grandchildren, Austin, Grayson, Zoe and Kye; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Patrick and Ellen Fitzpatrick of South Colton and paternal grandparents, Harold and Vivian Lamay of Fort Covington.
Local arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.