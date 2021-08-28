Joseph Anthony Caruso of Fort Myers, FL., formerly of Massena, NY., passed away on August 25th after a long illness.
Joe was born August 20, 1952 in Massena to the late Enrico and Mary (Furfaro) Caruso.
Joe graduated from Holy Family High School in 1970 and Canton Agricultural and Technical College in 1972. He continued his education and earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Clarkson University in 1975.
On July 28, 1990 Joe married Linda (Linny) Green at St. Mary’s Church officiated by the late Rev. Floyd “Jerry” Bleaux.
While living in Massena, Joe worked at General Motors and Reynolds Metals. New employment opportunities moved him to Toledo, Ohio in 1994. Joe retired in 2014 from the Ford Motor Purchasing Headquarters in Dearborn, MI. as a Powertrain Casting Manager.
Joe was preceded in death by his sisters Nancy Wilson and Toni Helmer.
He is survived by his wife Linny, sister Maryann (Phil) Brothers of Liverpool, NY., brother-in-law Kurt (Janis) Green of Plymouth, MA., sister-in-law Laurie Green (John Thielman) of Brookhaven, GA., and brother-in-law Michael Helmer of Massena. He is also survived by six nieces and one nephew.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors and all sports. He was an avid golfer and was happy to finally get a hole-in-one in 2014. He loved all animals and had a special way with dogs. All who knew him will remember his generous heart and gentle nature.
At Joe’s request, there will be no public calling hours. Those wishing to honor his memory may consider memorials to Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at www.psp.org or Hope Hospice at www.hopehcs.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Hodges Kiser Funeral Home. Family and Friends are encouraged to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.kiserfh.com
