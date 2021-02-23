Gouverneur – Joseph C. Pistolesi, 72, passed away on Monday, surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A spring burial will be held in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
