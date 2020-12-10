Fowler - Joseph D. “Joe” Hunter Jr., 55, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 19th from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Time Out Lodge in Fowler. Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Joseph was born in Watertown on June 18, 1965, the son of Joseph and Ann Marie (Augustine) Hunter.
He graduated from Watertown High School and married his wife Laura on May 31, 1986.
Joe began working for Green Machine in 1984 and eventually became part owner of the company which eventually became Heritage Knife Company in Balmat. The couple also had other business ventures which included the opening of the Time Out Lounge in 2011.
Joe was a member of the local American Legion and enjoyed fishing, especially off his boat and near his father’s place in Fisher’s Landing. He also liked to cook, often comparing recipes with others, vintage stereo equipment on which he often cranked up classic rock, rooting on his beloved Buffalo Bills, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Laura, his two children Alicia and Joey, his grandchildren Michael, Tucker, James, Rowan, and Luca. Joe is also survived by his father Joe and his companion Phyllis, his four sisters Bonnie, Patti, Judy, and Tammy, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Ann.
