Joseph E. Steria, age 50 passed at the North Mississippi Medical Hospice Unit July 7, 2020. He was born Jan 7, 1970 to the late Joseph Steria and Patricia Dekin Steria of New Bremen, New York. In his early adult years he worked as a LPN before joining the Roofers Union. He was a former member of the New Bremen, NY Fire Dept. His love for fishing and hunting lead him to retire in Nettleton, Mississippi, where he was a member of the Nettleton Fox Hunting and Fishing Club . He loved the outside and was an avid Bass Fisherman and well known for his appreciation of a cold Coors light. He leaves behind three Daughters Alyssa Steria (Shawn). Jolene Steria Stacks, (Johnny), and Jackie Steria Alfano (Peter), a brother John Steria. He also leaves his granddaughters Danica, Aubrey, Olivia, Payton, and a grandson, Corbin whom loved him very much and knew him as their Poppy. Visit Associatedfuneral.com to leave condolences. Memorial will be announced at a later date.
