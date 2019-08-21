CASTORLAND/COPENHAGEN- Joseph Edward Petrus, 51, of State Route 410, Castorland, formerly of Copenhagen passed away Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019 at the home of his sister, Tammy Petrus, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
Joseph Edward Petrus
