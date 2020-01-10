Perch River, NY – Joseph F. Knowlton, 82, of Miracle Manor, passed away January 7, 2020 at the residence of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Saved from a burning house as a child, being sent from foster home to foster home and on his own at the age of 14, he is a true survivor. Something he carried with him until his final moments. He married Carmela Ubriaco on February 25, 1956, having four children that he cared for deeply.
Joseph worked for the NYSDOT bridge crew until his retirement in 1993. He built his own home where everyone was always welcome. In life he enjoyed his family, his friends, the outdoors, hunting, his own special brand of carpentry and Past Blue Ribbon Beer.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah A. Brown, Perch River, Sherry Knowlton, Watertown, his son Joseph Knowlton, Lumberton, NC, three sisters, Betty Safe, Buffalo, Evelyn Cummings, Charleston, SC, Ida Knowlton, Ohio, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Two sons, Robert and Richard Knowlton, Ex-wife Carmela Knowlton, Brothers Charlie and Herbert Knowlton, son in-law Kenneth Brown, grandson Eric Knowlton, great grandchildren Troy Morenz and Marleigh John all died before him.
There are no calling hours. There will be a graveside service in the spring in Perch River Cemetery. Arrangements are with D. L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
- Some of the greatest things in life exists only in, our hearts and dreams.
