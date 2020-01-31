Joseph G. Darling, 62, passed away at his home in Upstate New York, surrounded by his loving family on January 29th, 2020.
A service of remembrance will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 4112 East Genesee St., DeWitt, NY 13214. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery and Mausoleum.
He is survived by his wife Maureen and his sons Jon and Jordan. He is also survived by his sister Michelle L. Powell (William), a brother Nickolas W. (Marlene), a sister Cathy Maitland (Allen) and a sister Mary Anne Darling Wasilewski, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Joe was born December 5, 1957. He is predeceased in death by his parents A. Joseph and Mary L., his son Joseph G II, his brothers Ronald and James and his sister Louise.
Joe married the love of his life, Maureen A. Biggs on July 25, 1980. Together they raised three sons, Joseph G., Jon, and Jordan.
Joe was a 1976 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central, serving as class president. He graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Joe had a long and successful career in Pharmaceuticals and Orthopedics. At the time of his passing, he had been serving as the President and CEO of Anika Therapeutics, a globally integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company. Joe had previously held executive management and leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories, Baxter Healthcare, Smith and Nephew, CONMED and Wyeth-Ayers.
He enjoyed coaching his boys in lacrosse, basketball, football and soccer. He loved all types of music, was an avid boater, a talented wood worker and a phenomenal cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.