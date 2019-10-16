Funeral services for Joseph G. Grizzuto, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Grizzuto passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of fifty three years, Barbara Grizzuto; his children, Christopher J. Grizzuto and his wife, Renee, of Ogdensburg, NY, Lori Foster and her husband, Gregory, of Heuvelton, NY and Michael Grizzuto and his wife, Jeannie, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, George Grizzuto and wife, Janet, of Frankfort, NY; a sister, Ann Marie Oliver and husband, Joseph Anthony, of Ilion, NY; grandchildren, Devin and Ashlyn Foster, Julie and Sarah Mitchell, Anthony and Joey Grizzuto, Gia and Keegan Clark and Keely Grizzuto; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph is predeceased by his parents, George and Lucy Grizzuto; his in laws, May and Edgar Rivet; and a grandson, Chase Michael Foster. Joseph was born on August 12, 1941, in Ilion, NY, the son of George N. and Lucy P. (Teso) Grizzuto. He graduated from Frankfort High School and from Clarkson University. He married Barbara Ann Rivet on June 18, 1966, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Mr. Grizzuto was an accountant for Whalen, Davey & Looney, CPA LLP. Joseph and his team went undefeated in collegiate wrestling at Clarkson University, was a contributor and coach in the early years of pop warner Pee Wee football and coached Kiwanis baseball. Mr. Grizzuto was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. Joseph was a very loving husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. Donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Ogdensburg Kiwanis Organization, PO BOX 651, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Joseph G. Grizzuto
