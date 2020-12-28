A private funeral service for Joseph G. Montgomery, age 93 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (Dec 30, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Montgomery passed away peacefully on Thursday Dec 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter Marcia surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are his four beloved children; two sons, David (Mickie) Montgomery of Concord, NC, Lawrence (Lucy) Montgomery of Ogdensburg, and two daughters, Marcia (Joseph) Derrigo of Ogdensburg and Paula (Derek) Miller of Liverpool; grandchildren Melissa (Scott) Murray, Melinda (Pete) Hefti, Dawn Moore-Montgomery, Jill (Lewis) Alston, Lori (Craig) Sibley, Joe (Andrea) Montgomery, Larry Montgomery, Joseph (Julia) Derrigo and Nicole Miller; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Katherine (Bill) Vielhauer of Ogdensburg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Mickens) in 2019 after 72 years of marriage (November 3, 1946), and a brother Robert Montgomery.
Joe was born on August 16, 1927 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Gordon & Mary (McGahey) Montgomery. He attended St. Mary’s Academy, followed by service to his country in the Merchant Marines and US Army.
During his professional career he worked for the Watertown National Biscuit Company, was co-owner of Montgomery Brothers Home Improvement and finally owner of Ogdensburg Home Improvement, which he operated until he was 83 years old. Joe had an unmatched work ethic, and truly enjoyed the people he met over a long and satisfying career.
Joe was a member of the Ogdensburg men’s and couples’ bowling leagues and the Jaycee Organization for many years, where he and his wife Margaret developed life-long friendships. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt, passing those traditions down to his children and grandchildren. He and his wife Margaret particularly enjoyed their morning ritual of breakfast at Phillips Diner and regular card games with family and close friends. He deeply cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved keeping them laughing with his “famous” sayings and songs. Many of Joe’s children’s friends also viewed him as a “father-figure” and still hold him in that regard to this day. Joe was loved by many and enjoyed every moment life had to offer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad or Northern Lights. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
