Joseph Holynski, age 75, resident of Fernwood, passed away Monday at his home of Alzheimer’s disease. Joseph was born in Ingolstadt, Germany on March 11, 1947, to Stella and Michal Holynski. He immigrated with his family to the United States in 1951, and lived in Syracuse, NY. Joseph graduated from Corcoran High School in Syracuse and from SUNY Albany with a bachelor’s degree in History. He worked for 35 years for various NYS agencies, one of which was where he met his wife, Dawn Ebert Holynski. Joseph and Dawn were married on September 24, 1977. He retired in March 2003 from the Department of Transportation in Syracuse. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was working in the garden or photographing the natural landscapes. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and father in-law, Bruce Ebert. Tent camping was a favorite activity with his family.
Surviving, are his wife of 45-years, Dawn Holynski, one son, Adam (Gabe) Holynski of Mexico, brothers, Matthew and Thaddeus Holynski both of Syracuse, sister, Jane (Randy) Cowart of Jasper, GA, one grandson, Peter Holynski of Mexico and several nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by one son, Andrew Holynski in 2009.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at South Richland Cemetery in Fernwood. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
