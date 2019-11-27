Joseph J. Navarra passed away on November 17, 2019. He was the husband of Joyce E. Navarra (deceased) and father of Janice Rybar, John V. Navarra, Jamie Ralston, and Jill Chmelik. He served honorably during the WWII, as a Seaman 2nd Class, landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He graduated from Long Island University & Brooklyn Law School becoming a member of the New York & Florida State Bar Associations, practicing law in both States. He was an Assistant State (District) Attorney under the Honorable E.J. Salcines and later the Chief of the Support/Family Court Division in Hillsborough County and a Judge Magistrate. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and ten grandchildren.
Joseph J. Navarra
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.