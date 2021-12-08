Joseph J. Tokos, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his residence in Minneapolis, MN. Formerly of Gouverneur and Black River NY, Joe was born in Binghamton NY, the oldest son of Martin and Mary (Kollar) Tokos. Joe had a younger sister Anna (Knoor) and a younger brother Anthony, who passed away before him.
While his sister and brother continued to reside in the Binghamton area, Joe made his way around the world, mostly on his own terms.
Upon his graduation from Binghamton High School in 1944 Joe entered the service. As the story goes, once he said he was good in math, the NAVY took him, and after boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Station, Joe was sent out to California where he studied electronics. He was then stationed on the South Pacific Island of Guam and operated a field radar site until his discharge in 1946.
Utilizing the GI Bill, Joe went on to Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY to become a Civil Engineer, graduating with a BS in 1950. He worked for the State of NY for a short time and then landed a job with John W. Rouse in Gouverneur NY, spending the next 20 years working for Rouse Construction, as an Estimator, Project Manager and ultimately Executive Vice President at the Watertown, NY Office. Joe was the perfect candidate for this time and opportunity, as his hard work was rewarded, and he formulated his competitive and demanding outlook on life.
While working in Gouverneur, Joe spotted the most beautiful gal in town and (as the story goes) upon finding out who she was, went to her door to introduce himself to her parents. Phyllis Jean Appleby became his wife on May 23, 1953 and they lived in Gouverneur until the company relocated to Watertown, then residing on Stafford Drive in Black River with their two young sons.
The company branched out to different parts of the country in the early 1970’s and Joe relocated to the Atlanta Georgia area, spending the next 45 years there with his loving wife, while enjoying the finest that was available. Joe and Phyllis greatly appreciated and loved classical music, opera, and the theater, and were members of numerous civic organizations. They loved to travel and sight-see and made trips to Europe and across the United States. A fantastic (but messy) cook, Joe was a gracious and generous host and enjoyed visits from his family, and entertaining friends and business associates at his home. Another great interest for Joe was professional and collegiate sports, especially football and hockey, having season tickets for a while of the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Flames.
A life-long Catholic, Joe was steadfast in his support for the Church and performed readings at Mass on a regular basis. He had a preference for the teachings of St. Paul as “Paul was stern and demanding” of his flock.
Joe is survived by his two sons and wives, Joseph Jr. (Kathy) of New Brighton MN, and Martin (Lynette) of Lorraine NY, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Jane Appleby of Monson MA. His loving wife Phyllis passed away on November 25, 2017, almost 4 years to-the-day before him.
A Spring interment is planned at Arlington Cemetery, Marietta, Georgia to rejoin his wife of 64 years.
