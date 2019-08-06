CASTORLAND — Joseph “Joey” Rivers, 34, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A gathering at the Lowville American Legion Post -162 will immediately follow the graveside service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville American Legion any time after Noon on Friday. Calling hours are from 4-6 on Friday, August 9, 2019 prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany and their daughter, Aerial and three children from a previous companion, Kadence, Kayla and Karder. Two step-sons, Ayden and Kevin; his mother and step-father, Lisa and Lonnie Hargrove of Vanduser, Missouri; his father, Frank Rivers of Connecticut; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Edick of Castorland; two sisters, Lisa Grogan and her companion, Matt Tubbs of Missouri and Robin and R.J. Westerlund of Wisconsin; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Gerald “Junie” Edick and his mother-in-law, Valerie Kuntz.
Joey was born on October 17, 1984 in Lowville, NY, a son of Frank and Lisa Nagy Rivers and attended Beaver River Central School. He worked as a laborer for area businesses before working for Heartland Applications in Missouri. He recently moved back home and has worked for New Bremen Contractors for a short time. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joey enjoyed kayaking and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Brittany and Joey’s family would like to say a very special thank you to the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lowville Police Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue for their loving care and kindness shown to Joey and his family during this time. Condolences may be made at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
