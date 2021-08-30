Joseph Mannie Brabaw, 86, Mesa AZ, formerly of Canton
Joseph was reunited with his wife Marilyn on Sunday August 22, 2021 at Mt. Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.
Joseph was born May 11, 1935 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Royal Oscar Brabaw and Florence (Wade) Brabaw. He married Marilyn Babcock on March 17, 1956. Marilyn predeceased him on June 8, 2015.
Joseph was a veteran of the Korean War. He entered service on January 13, 1953 as a Private in the United States Army, later achieving the rank of Specialist Third Class. He was honorably discharged on December 22, 1955 after recovering from injuries suffered in an accident. Upon his discharge from the Army he worked several jobs until he bought the family farm, where he raised his family and later retired. Joseph enjoyed traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by one sister Rosamond Sharlow, daughters Wendy(Gary) Montroy, and Dorothy Daniels. Grandchildren Joseph Brabaw, Elias(Shannon) Gaurin III, Ciera(Roy) Jandreau, and Jason Montroy. Great Grandchildren Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Daniel, Sky-Lynn, Zayda-Ann, Delia, Cooper, and Connor. Great Great Grandchildren Luna, and Grayson. Along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Merwin, Roy, Roswell, Lloyd, Charles, and sisters Winifred, Alva, Eva, and Velva (Peggy) Burr.
A service with Military Honors will be held for Joseph together with his wife Marilyn, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona at 10 AM on October 21, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.