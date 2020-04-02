CAPE VINCENT – Joseph P. Dudek, 86, of Elm St., passed away on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Joseph was born on March 27, 1934 in Utica, New York, son of the late Peter and Sophie (Misiaszek) Dudek. After high school he enlisted in the United States Military, serving in the Korean War. He married Barbara McLean in 1959.
For many years he was employed as a Machinist for the Lucas Aerospace Power Transmission Corporation.
Joseph was the President of the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society for 12 years. He was also a former member of the Greenfield Fish and Game Club in Utica.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara; a daughter, Leslie Ann Dudek of Ontario, NY; a son, Michael Dudek of Ilion, NY; a brother, John Dudek of California; as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
