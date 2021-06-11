Massena: Joseph R. Charette passed away on June 11, 2021 at the Highland Nursing Home. Calling hours will be on June 16, 2021 from 10:00am to 11:30am at the Phillips memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena N.Y. A mass of the Christian burial will take place at 12:00pm on June 16, 2021. At the Sacred Heart Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home Massena.
Joseph was born on August 6, 1926 in Massena N.Y. to the late Wilfred and Ella (Fauteux) Charette. He was educated in the Massena and graduated from High school in 1944. Joseph entered the U.S. Army in 1944 and was with the Ninth Infantry Division during World War II. After his discharge from the Army Joseph enrolled in the Crane School of music in 1947 and graduated in 1951. Later in 1951 he would marry Barbra Murphy and shared 30 years of marriage until her deathin1981. Joseph would later marry Claire Frary in 1988. Joseph was a Music Teacher in Troy New York and later was a Principal at Half Hollow High School in Long island.
Joseph is survived by his wife Claire Two sons Mark and Loraine Charette of Syracuse, and Peter and Mary Anne Charette of Michigan. Two daughters Holly Prescott of Pennsylvania, and Marcy Charette of Concord New Hampshire. Three step Children Gregory and Cindy Frary of Syracuse, Marybeth and Phil Pelletieri of Saranac Lake, and Julie and Brendon Keough of Saranac Lake, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joseph is predeceased by his first wife Barbra, His parents Wilfred and Ella, two sisters Collette Kirkey and June Morrow.
Memorial contributions in Joseph’s name can be made to the St. Peters outreach 128 Main street Massena N.Y. 13662.
Friends and family can share stories, memories and offer online condolences of Joseph at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
