Joseph R. (Dick) Yablonski (81) of Washington, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, September 23,2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
Dick graduated sixth in the Class of 1957 from Mexico Academy and Central High School where he played basketball and baseball. He then attended Brockport College and served six years in the US Army stationed in Germany. He worked 28 years for the government as a programmer for test flight missions at both Wright Patterson and Eglin Air Force Bases before retiring in 1995. Dick loved sports, traveling and was a huge Dodgers fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly and her husband, Roy Mechling of Illinois; grandchildren Josh, Derek and Chelsey Gevedon, great grandchildren Aiden and Landon Gevedon all of Ohio; his son Scott and wife, Cheryl Yablonski also of Ohio. Additionally, he is survived by three brothers, Michael and Leonard of Syracuse and Stefan of Scriba, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral arrangements will be handled by the family.
Contributions in Dick’s memory can be mailed to St. Ann Mother of Mary Catholic Church Main Street Mexico, NY 13114
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.