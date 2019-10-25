Joseph R. Maloney, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by his loving family. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Bridget Chapple and her husband, Scott, of Lisbon, NY and Richard King and his wife, Lisa, of Ogdensburg; a brother, Richard Maloney and his wife, Maryanne, of Jay, NY; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph is predeceased by his siblings, Julia Dionne, Dolores Strader and Timothy Maloney.
Joseph was born on August 3, 1944 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Timothy and Julia E. (Schneider) Maloney. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1962, Dayton University in 1966 later earning a master’s degree from Clarkson University. Mr. Maloney first entered the National Guard later joining the United States Army serving over thirty-eight years retiring in 2002 at the rank of Staff Sergeant . Joseph married Donna Kerr on January 11, 1971, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY with Monsignor Bailey officiating. Mr. Maloney was employed part time at Corning, taught at Mater Dei College and later worked part time at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port in the toll booth until he retired.
Joseph was a member of the Ogdensburg Elk’s Club as well as the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling.
Online condolences can be made at fraryfuneralhomes.com.
