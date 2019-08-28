Joseph R. Plumadore, 82, of Route 281, Little York, passed away August 24, 2019.
He was born October 10, 1936 in Moira, NY, one of 13 children born to the late Anthony and Lillian Canell Plumadore. At a young age Joe’s family moved from Moira to Carthage.
Mr. Plumadore served his country and honorably discharged from the US Army.
Joe was an avid race fan, racing stock cars at many tracks in the North Country as well as watching NASCAR. He was a former member of the Homer Lodge -2506 BPOE.
Joe was recently recognized for 60 years of membership as a laborer in the Union Operating Engineers Local -158, retiring in 1989.
Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Edna M. Welling Plumadore; his son, Kelly (Colleen) Plumadore of Carthage; his step children, Crystal Fordyce and Marguerite (Charles) Jack, both of Pennsylvania; Wilma (Tom) Kile of Homer and Tina (David) Ballentine of Ohio; grandchildren, Danielle Plumadore and Nicole Mulvaney as well as several other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are his eight siblings, Marilyn (Robert) Hickox of Cortland; Daniel (Kris) Plumadore of North Carolina; Gary (Bev) Plumadore of Groton; Harry (Betty) Plumadore of Dentin, TX; Dean Plumadore; Marguerite Ashcroft; Ida (Gary) Steenburgh and Diane Knight, all of Carthage; and several, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and David Plumadore and two sisters, Barbara Sebastino and Kathy Sue Ware.
The family invites friends and relatives to join them on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 at the Homer Elks Lodge, 82 Cortland St., Homer, NY to share a story, memory and fellowship.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Plumadore’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’ Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
