Joseph S. Shambo, 89, of 30 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was under the excellent care of the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Samaritan Medical Center.
Joseph was born on February 23, 1933, in Oswego, the son of the late Stanley J. and Mary K. (Zastawny) Shambo. He graduated from Oswego High in 1951 where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He attended Clarkson University for one year before being drafted into the Army. He served during the Korean War from December of 1953 to December of 1955. Upon his return, he married his best friend Margaret (Peggy) Hannah on August 9,1958 at St. John’s Church in Oswego. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Guidance Counseling from Oswego State University. Joseph taught Industrial Arts at Carthage Central School for 29 years. He retired from the Carthage Central School District in 1991. He received the Hall of Achievement Award in 2018 for his illustrious career.
In addition to teaching, Joseph owned Shambo Electric, working part time while teaching and full time each summer and during his retirement from Education.
Joseph was a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Carthage. He served on the parish council, cemetery committee, was a member of the Men of Faith prayer group and served as a trustee for the parish. Additionally, he was a lector for many years.
Joseph was an honorary life member of the Fr. John Cosmic Knights of Columbus Council. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Color Guard and past Grand Knight. In 2007, Joseph received the Fourth Degree Exemplification for his continued service. He was instrumental in fundraising for decades for the Keep Christ in Christmas Billboards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Margaret Shambo of West Carthage, one son: Thomas Shambo of Hopkinton, MA; a daughter-in-law, Maureen Shambo of Ft. Myers, FL, two daughters and their husbands: Susan (Thomas) Jacobs of Ogdensburg and Mary Beth (Jason) Ashlaw of Carthage, and his 9 Grandchildren, Thomas (TJ), Katherine, Brittany, Elizabeth, Thomas, Benjamin, Natalie, Connor and Caleb. He is predeceased by his son, Joseph Shambo, who lost his battle with ALS on November 15, 2005.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 27 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 26 from 2-5pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home and on Monday, June 27 from 10-11am at St. James Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Augustinian Academy, 313 West St., Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
