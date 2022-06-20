West Carthage, NY - Joseph S. Shambo, 89, of N. Jefferson St., died Monday morning at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he has been a patient for four weeks.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
