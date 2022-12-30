Joseph Simmons 52 of Harker Heights Texas formally of Carthage ny and ogdensburg ny passed away on November 21 2022. He is survived by his wife Helen his children Gary(Becky)Ellis Tampa Stacie (Derrick) Lester Killeen Texas Ashley and Rose of Harker heights Texas. There will be memorial service in Carthage in the spring at the convenience of the family and some of his ashes will be buried in Dyposter with his mother and father.
Joseph Simmons
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
