Fitchburg-Deacon Joseph V. Clonan Jr. 81 of Fitchburg died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the River Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Lancaster with his family by his side.
Joe was born July 21, 1938 in Lackawanna N.Y. son of Joseph V. and Jane (Callaghan) Clonan. He had been a resident of Fitchburg for 56 years. Joe graduated from Canisius College in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and earned his Master’s Degree in Counseling from Fitchburg State University. He was a Korea and Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Joe retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 1999 where he had been a Probation Officer. For years he had been a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fitchburg and in 2005 he was ordained a Deacon and assigned to St. Joseph the Good Provider Parish in Berlin. Before retiring he served one year as a Deacon at St. Anthony’s Parish in Fitchburg.
He leaves his wife of 58 years Judith (Malone) Clonan, 3 sons; Joseph V. Clonan III of Fitchburg, Sean D. and his wife Suzanne Clonan of Port St. Lucie FL and Kevin S. and his wife Melissa Clonan of Leominster, 3 daughters; Colleen and her husband Neil Thomas of Milford MA, Dierdre Clonan of Gardner and Kathleen Clonan of Fitchburg, 8 grandchildren; Timothy, Cassandra, Cameron, Trevor ,Tyler, Kiera, Finnigan and Cillian, 1 great grandson Kellen, 3 brothers; Daniel, Patrick and Michael, 6 sisters; Mary Ellen, Noreen, Veronica, Rita, Catherine and Brigid, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brother David and sisters Jeannette and Margaret.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville N.Y. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
