Joseph William Freeman, of Hingham, MA, passed away June 6, 2020, after suffering a heart attack at the Butter Brook Golf Club in Westford, MA. Joe was a man of many talents and capabilities, an active, caring, and intelligent individual with many passions and interests. These included golf, baseball, craft beer, cooking, biking, kayaking, progressive rock music and gourmet dining. He was equally capable with his hands and his mind.
Joe had a long career as an environmental consultant, concluding his career at BETA Group, Inc. of Norwood, MA, one year ago. He also served 27 years on the Hingham Zoning Board of Appeals. He held a bachelor’s degree from Goddard College and Master’s degree from Tufts University. Joe made the most of his first year of retirement, traveling to Canada, Hawaii, Japan, and Las Vegas in 2019. At home, he was fond of gardening, reading, and taking long walks with his wife.
Joe leaves behind his devoted wife Jane of Hingham and son James of Cambridge, MA, as well as six beloved brothers and sisters: Kathy Freeman, Paul Freeman, and Joan Wells, of Watertown, NY; John Freeman of Stittville, NY; Dorothy Hansen of Durham, NC; and Mary Goodwin of Jacksonville, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nonprofit Massachusetts Trustees of Reservations. Please specify the donation is to plant a tree and bench in Joe’s honor at World’s End, a park and conservation area in Hingham. You can do so online at http://www.thetrustees.org/donate/honorary-and-memorial-gifts.
A tribute page will be established soon at the website of the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham: https://www.DowningChapel.com. Joe’s life will be celebrated at a family gathering later this year in Watertown, NY, where he grew up, and we hope to further celebrate his life at a local gathering at a future date. Please don’t hesitate to contact or visit Jane & James in the weeks and months ahead to share your precious memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.