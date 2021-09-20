Josephine A. Frederick, Watertown, passed away Thursday, September 16th at home where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 92 years old.
There are no public services planned. A graveside service will be held in North Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Josephine is survived by her children, Timothy P. and Mary Frederick of California; Howard G. and Cynthia Frederick of Clayton; Greg A. Frederick of Florida; Vikki Frederick of Watertown; Stephen J. and Carole Frederick of Oklahoma; Cherri D. and Scott Maitland of Moravia; Kevin S. and Leslie Frederick of Adams. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Besides her parents Josephine is predeceased by her husband, Howard J. Frederick (2017) and her brother, George Amo.
Donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 -or- the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.