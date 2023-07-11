Constableville- Josephine (Jo) M. Benedict Kraeger, 95, wife of the late Irving, longtime resident of Constableville, died July 6, 2023 at home on the family farm. Jo was born in Turin, NY on April 4, 1928, the daughter of Karl and Myrtle (Sabin-Reed) Benedict. She graduated from Turin High School Class of 1944, at the age of 16. Jo went on to further her education, attending Syracuse Business School. She lived in a boarding house while working in Syracuse at Crucible Steel. On October 23, 1948, Jo was united in marriage with Irving Kraeger at St. Mary’s Church, Glenfield. Following their marriage, they resided in the family farmhouse, where Irving grew up, until 1956 when they built their present home on the farm. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Constableville and also a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a lifelong member of the Constable Hall Association and a member of the Turin Civic Club. Jo was a member of the Farmers Home Bureau and an active member of the women’s golf and bowling leagues. Jo very much enjoyed gardening, canning, and especially her flowers. She found many hours of enjoyment being an avid reader. Like her husband Irv, she could watch an entire Yankee’s baseball game from first pitch until the last out. But above everything else, she loved her family and nothing pleased her more than large gatherings of all of them around the kitchen table, especially Sunday dinners and the annual corn roast. Even with 14 children, their spouses, 31 grandchildren, their spouses and 41 great-grandchildren, she never missed a birthday. In her last hours, she was concerned about birthday cards that needed to be sent. Jo was well known for her Maple Sugar Candy made with Kraeger’s Maple Syrup. Jo is survived by her children: Elaine (John) Favor, Huntington Beach, CA, Ann (Terry) Dorrity, New Hartford, Jean (Al) Kwiatkowski, Costa Mesa, CA, Katherine (John) McDonald, Lyons Falls, Susan (Neil) Pepper, Joyce (Larry) Pleskach, both of Brantingham, David (Catherine Berry) Kraeger, Glenfield, Mary (Rick) Failing, of Constableville, Sally (Mike) Black, Turin, Michael (Lisa Patterson) Kraeger, Thomas (Rhonda Farr) Kraeger, Robert (Julie Fey) Kraeger, all of Constableville, Amy (Darrin) Tissot, Breezy Point, NY, and Anthony (Carrie Houppert) Kraeger, Constableville, 29 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband Irving, Jo is predeceased by her parents, her five sisters, four brothers and 2 of her grandchildren, Desirae Failing and Andrew Kraeger. Jo had a special relationship with Irving’s brothers and sisters, their husbands and wives, all of whom are now deceased. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 10th, at 12 Noon, at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 9th, from 2pm to 6pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church Altar & Rosary Society, C/O St. Mary’s Church, North Main St. Constableville, NY, 13325, or to Constableville Volunteer Fire Dept. P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325, or to Constable Hall Association, P.O. Box 36, Constableville, NY 13325. Jo’s family would like to thank her loving caregiver Darlene Michalski and Dr. Monica Kwicklis for the compassionate care given to their mother. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Josephine (Jo) M. Benedict Kraeger
April 4, 1928 - July 6, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
