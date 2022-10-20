Massena: Josephine “Josie” Catanzarite, age 92, of Clarkson Avenue passed away at home early Saturday morning October 15, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, Massena. Burial to immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Josie was born on May 22, 1930, in Massena the daughter of the late Joseph and Phoebe (Trimboli) Catanzarite. She attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Massena High School. Josie had a fulfilling 30-year career at Alcoa, where she was the first woman in management. She also worked for several years as a real estate agent for Kassian Real Estate. She was an active and passionate member of the Massena Democratic committee, a St. Lawrence County Legislator, and a dedicated member of the Massena Memorial Hospital board. Because of her passion and commitment to the Democratic Party, Josie was awarded the Silas A. Wright Award in 2011. Josie was a proud member of her community and believed everyone had a civic responsibility and must contribute to the betterment of our local community. Because of her commitment to Massena and the surrounding community, October 18th, 2011, was declared Josie Catanzarite Day, by then Massena Mayor, James Hidy.
Josie was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Phoebe (Trimboli) Catanzarite and her sister and brother-in-law, Anna May, and Duane Bombard. She is survived by her devoted family, brother Joseph and Joni Catanzarite of Massena, nieces Marlayna and Chris Salz of Cicero, NY, Andrea Catanzarite of Syracuse, NY, and Michele A. Bombard of Massena; nephews Paul J. Bombard of Massena, and Duane P. and Linda Bombard of Canandaigua, NY; one great nephew Eli Bombard and one great niece Phoebe Bombard of Canandaigua, NY.
Growing up Josie was an avid athlete, loved to ski and play tennis. Josie also loved to show her support for her nieces and nephews. She could be found cheering them on from the side lines at their sporting events, recitals, or concerts. If she wasn’t supporting her family, she could be found walking along side fellow county legislators in the local parades or greeting Hillary Clinton during her visits to Massena. Josie loved to spend time outside in her garden or at her camp on Wilson Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Catholic School, 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662. Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.