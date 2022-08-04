HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Joshua D. Mantle, 33, of Maple St., Harrisville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence.
Joshua’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, 14187 State St., Harrisville. A calling hour will be from 10:00 a.m. until his 11:00 a.m. service begins.
Online obit and condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
