Joshua Dale Benney - June 19, 1982 – September 19, 2020
Formerly of Chaumont, NY - RALEIGH, NC - Joshua D. Benney, age 38, passed away peacefully September 19th while surrounded by his loving family. Joshua had resided in Chaumont the majority of his life.
He was born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 19th, 1982, the son of Gary W. Benney and Theresa A. Baschon (Dunn-Benney).
Joshua married Melissa Haley in Watertown, NY. He was a father to four and grandfather to eight.
Joshua attended Lyme Central School in Chaumont. He later graduated from Key West High School in Key West, FL. Joshua obtained his associates degree in Business Management in Gainesville, FL.
Joshua worked at various convenient stores in Florida. He also worked as a radio DJ in the Florida Keys. Upon his return to Chaumont, he was employed at Valentine Stores. Joshua was in Senior management and oversaw all Corporate stores in the area. He was very instrumental in implementing the Subway shops located within the Nice and Easy Stores. Joshua then located to Raleigh, NC.
Joshua was deeply into music of all sorts. He played multiple instruments, but more so he loved his guitar collection. He truly had a passion for his music. He enjoyed playing guitar with his family and friends.
Joshua had a huge heart and would do anything he could to help anyone that crossed his path. He loved his family more than words could ever express. Joshua will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his Mother, Father, Step Mother, Shirley A. Benney, and his 3 brothers, Jack, Jacob and Jon and their families all of Cape Vincent, NY. As well as, several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 17th, from 2:00- 6:00 PM at the Cape Vincent Recreation Center located on James Street next to the tennis courts.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations or contributions to the Easterseals on behalf of Joshua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.