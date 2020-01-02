COLTON — Funeral services for 33 year old Joshua E. Bonno, a resident of 407 Irish Settlement Road, Colton, will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Pastor Linda Dunning, pastor of Christ’s Church of Hope in Parishville, presiding. Burial will be held in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at 2 p.m. Josh passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with his loving family at his side.
Josh is survived by his parents, Eugene “Bill” and Felicia Bonno, Colton; his three brothers, Michael Bonno and his companion Tarra Woodcock, Andrew and Abby Bonno, and Alex and Andrea Bonno, all of Colton; two sisters; Taylor Bonno and her companion Devin Gruneisen, Clayton and Katherine Rose, Colton. Josh is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Eugene “Jack” and Sharon Bonno and his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Virginia (Jeannie) Fisher, all of Colton; his four beloved nephews, Parker, Levi, Grayson and Owen as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Born on July 12, 1986 in Potsdam, NY, a son of Eugene “Bill” and Felicia Fisher Bonno, Josh graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Class of 2004 and received his New York State Certified welder certification. Josh went on to become a certified welder for multiple companies, traveling across the United States. Most recently, Josh had moved back home to be with his family and work for his father’s business with his brother, Andrew, at Bonno Builders. From a very young age, Josh enjoyed anything with a motor….. He was always busy building, fixing or working on something. Josh most enjoyed time spent with his family, especially with his precious nephews. Josh will always be remembered for his most loving heart, contagious smile and his meticulously groomed beard. Memorial donations in Josh’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Joshua E. Bonno.
