Joshua Patrick Sullivan, 23, of Adams, NY passed on May 23, 2021. Josh was born in Watertown, NY on January 18, 1998, son of John and Paula Sullivan and brother of Matthew.
Josh is survived by his maternal grandparents Philip and Lucy Priolo, several Aunts and Uncles and six cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Pauline Sullivan.
Josh enjoyed spending time with his cousins on family vacations. Golf was Josh’s passion, and he celebrated his 1st Hole In One at the Adams Country Club, on hole 8 in 2017. He spent many days on the course with his friends, cousins and his Grandfather.
Josh was a 2016 graduate of South Jefferson High School where he was an Honor Student. He was an athlete on the swim, soccer and golf teams and because of his natural tendency to encourage and lead others he was named Senior Captain. Among his many accomplishments he was the recipient of the Michael J. Laisdell Scholarship Award. Josh was in his final year of Pharmacy School at St. John Fisher College. He worked at Strong Memorial Hospital as an inpatient pharmacy intern. He was Worthy Chief Chancellor of the Professional Pharmacy Fraternity PhiDelta Chi. Josh was part of countless activities and clubs.
He worked several summers as a beach lifeguard at local state parks in the area. He was most proud of his medical mission trip to South Dakota. His family was proud of everything that he did.
Calling hours will be held at Carpenter - Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville on Thursday May 27th from 3-7 pm. The funeral service will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Adams NY on Friday May 28th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation 131 Washington St. Watertown NY 13601 to establish a scholarship in Josh’s name.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.