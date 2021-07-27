GLENFIELD - Memorial service for Margaret Joslyn and John Joslyn, will be at Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls on Saturday, July 31st at 10 AM with Pastor Elizabeth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. A reception for friends and family will be immediately following the burial service, at Forest Presbyterian Church.
Joslyn Family
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.