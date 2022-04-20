Joy E. Rit

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joy E. Ritz, former resident of Harrisville, will be held on Thursday, April 28th,2022 at 10:00am at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery following the Mass. A mercy luncheon at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department will be held following the burial. Mrs. Ritz died on February 10, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
