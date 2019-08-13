Joyce A. Boucher of Lowville died peacefully on August 7, 2019 at her home.
Born March 11, 1932 in Lowville, NY, Joyce was the daughter of the late Ambrose J. and Mildred M. (Bush) Andre. Graduating from Lowville Free Academy and Plattsburgh State Teachers College, Joyce “Bo” began her career in Lewis County Schools as school nurse, of which were 31 years at Beaver River Central School, retiring in 1987.
Joyce married Robert R. Boucher on January 19, 1956. Robert passed away on April 28, 1991.
She is survived by her two children and spouses, Mark (Nancy) Boucher and Deborah (Kevin) Kent all of Lowville; her daughter in law Jody Boucher of Copenhagen. Her grandchildren, Erik (Wendie) Boucher; Daniel Boshart; Kristina (Kevin Scott) Boucher; Jacob (Olivia) Boucher; David (Jen Vogt) Boucher; Bianca (Stephen) Bohmer; Kyle (Kristen) Spaulding; Jay (Megan) Spaulding; Jared (Chris) Spaulding; her brother Ambrose J. (Erma) Andre Jr.
She is predeceased by her son Michael T. Boucher and a sister LaVerne Maring.
Joyce and her family would like to say a very special thank you to the caregivers and Lewis County Hospice for their loving care and kindness.
A funeral mass will be said at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville on Tuesday August 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating with burial following at Lowville Rural Cemetery . Memorials in Joyce’s name may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice PO Box 266 Lowville, NY 13367 or charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.sundquistfh.com.
