Joyce D. Floetenmeyer, 85, passed away May 3, 2020, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing home where she had been a resident.
She was born on July 4, 1934, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harry and Elizabeth (LaRish) Booth.
Joyce married Maurice Reed, the father of her children in 1952. She then married Adolf Floetenmeyer, both gentleman passed away before her.
Throughout the years Joyce worked at State Street Bowling Lanes, Faichney’s, Loblaw’s Supermarket as a cashier, and A&P Deli and Bakery where she retired from.
Among her survivors are her beloved children, Dennis W.(Jill) Reed, Watertown, Kenneth K. (Eleisia) Reed, Dexter, NY, Donna L. Reed, Syracuse, NY and 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
She is predeceased by a son, Robert D. Reed and a daughter, Valerie Reed.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at wwwhartandbrucfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.