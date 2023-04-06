Joyce E. Reynolds

Massena: Joyce E. (Warriner) Reynolds, age 84, of Massena, NY answered God calling her home on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Calling hours for Joyce will be on Sunday evening April 9, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Monday on April 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church Rev. Mark Reilly presiding. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, immediately following the funeral services.
Joyce’s love and pride for her family could only be surpassed by willingness and ability to help others. Joyce enjoyed the company of friends and family, crafting and gardening. Joyce and Charlie both loved country music and attending as many concerts as possible when they were living in Indiana.
Joyce’s happiest moments were often around her dining room table in the company of her family, either with a fresh cup of coffee and donuts, or for Sunday dinners. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that her family will continue in her memory.
Joyce was born on December 18th, 1938 in Massena, NY to the late Albert and Ruth (Kellison) Warriner. She attended Massena Schools and shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Charles J. Reynolds, on August 2nd, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, NY by the late Monsignor John F. Pendergast. Together they raised a family of three children; Charles J. Reynolds, who tragically passed away in 2015, Jeffrey A. (Kim) Reynolds, Cynthia R. Scully and the late Jeremiah Scully.
Joyce is also survived a sister Shirley Chenaille of Gloversville, NY, three grandchildren; Jeffrey A. Reynolds Jr. Pittsburg, PA, Mackenzie N. Reynolds, and Craig M. Morgan Madison, WI, two great- grandchildren; Reagan Marie Reynolds and Charlie Anne Reynolds of Pittsburg, PA along with a daughter in-law Diana Reynolds of Massena, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and son, Joyce was predeceased by a brother Albert P. Warriner and a sister Janet A. DiTullio and an aunt, Eva Riley.
