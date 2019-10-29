LOWVILLE - Joyce F. Pellam, On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Joyce F, Pellam of Emi Lane, Lowville NY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and friends, at the Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mrs. Pellam was born, Joyce Emily Foote, on March 12, 1934 in Martinsburg. The daughter of the late James T. and Clara M. (Clarke) Foote, Joyce graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Vernon L. Pellam on May 22, 1954 at the Lowville Baptist Church with Rev. William W. Swain, Pastor, officiating.
Joyce and Vern made their first home on Dewitt St., eventually moving to Bostwick St. and then, finally to their home on James Street. Joyce worked as Deputy County Clerk for the Lewis County Clerk’s Office, retiring in 1991. Vernon died on March 22, 2010.
Joyce was an avid bowler in local leagues at the Lewis Lanes, where she also taught Junior bowling on Saturday mornings. She participated in and won many tournaments. When Joyce wasn’t bowling, she could be found on Carlowden and Brantingham golf courses, where she won a fair number of championships. Joyce was an active member at the Lowville Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. Up until her passing, she was one of the oldest members of the church, of which she was very proud. She began singing in the choir at the age of 10 and will be remembered for her beautiful voice. Joyce loved to dance and met her Vern on the dance floor. It is probably where they are right now. Joyce was a kind and giving person with a selfless nature and caring personality. She will truly be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa P. (Robert A.) Coy of Sydenham, Ontario, her grandson, Jacob P. Coy (Marissa Dwight) of Kingston, Ontario, two brothers, Duane (Tina) Foote and Paul Foote; her two sisters, Sharon DeLawyer and Frances Lehman, nieces and nephews.
Joyce is predeceased by her sister, Leigh Legary, and her sister-in-law, Donna Foote.
Her memorial service will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Lowville Baptist Church. A calling hour will precede the service at the church beginning at 11:00 A.M. to Noon.
Memorial donations can be made in Joyce’s name to: Hospice of Jefferson County,1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601 https://jeffersonhospice.org/
An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
