North Lawrence – Joyce I. Rotach, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Following her wishes, her family will honor her life privately.Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Joyce was born in Frankfort on April 26, 1942, daughter of the late Charles L. and Georgianna (Brown) Forbes and received her education at Poland Central School. On August 6, 1960, she married the love of her life Kenneth L. Rotach, Sr. in Cold Brook with Rev. Jean Greenfield officiating. They shared a loving union of 54 years until his passing on March 28, 2014.
Throughout her working career, Joyce was graced with an earnest work ethic. Lastly, she was a cashier at Ames Department Store in Massena.
During her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, plastic canvas, watching golf, and playing games on her Kindle. Her greatest pleasure was time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving Joyce are her children: Teresa Rotach of North Lawrence, Kathy Currie and Bonnie Graves of Herkimer, Tina Bruette and Jim Ravinski of Ilion, Kenneth and Brandi Rotach, Jr. of North Lawrence, Audra and Jim Conway of Moira, Betsy and Brad Blanchard of Castile and Diana and David Crump of North Lawrence, 16 Grandchildren: David Currie, Jr., Courtney Currie, Jasen Bruette, Sarah Ashley, Cody Rotach, Brittany Duke, Matthew Rotach, Hunter Newfang, Kyle Newfang, Kyle Taylor, Joshua Sebring, Jakob Sebring, Ashly Blanchard, Ian Blanchard, Logan Crump and Kristen Crump, 10 Great Grandchildren: Jayden Ashley, Damien Ashley, Brayden Ashley, Jameson Ashley, Aislin Rotach, Ashlyn Rotach, Nova Rotach, Kinzley Duke, Kingston Duke, and Brynleigh-Mae Crump, her siblings: Betty Stewart of Middleville, Diana Schaffer and Russell Weakley of Cold Brook, and Sandy and Charles Ludwig of Frankfort, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her soulmate, Kenneth, one granddaughter, Karen Lee Bruette, two brothers, Lawrence Forbes Jr., and Truman Fordes.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider donations in Joyce’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
