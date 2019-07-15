Joyce L. Griffin, 87, a resident of Summit Village, Watertown, formerly of Philadelphia, NY passed away Sunday July 14.
Born on September 17, 1931 in Ogdensburg, NY, she was a daughter of the late Lynn G. and Perciebelle I. Underwood Poole. She graduated from High School in 1947 and afterwards from the Watertown School of Commerce.
Joyce married Robert F. Griffin on December 25, 1950 in DeKalb Junction, NY at the brides’ parents’ home. Mr. Griffin passed away September 4, 1987.
She was secretary to her husband at Black River Abstract Corp for a time and at the same time was secretary to David Knowlton at Knowlton Technologies, later advancing to inside sales and retiring after 49 years.
Joyce was a member and treasurer of the Indian River Baptist Church and helped with meal on wheels.
She was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing, animals and farming. Joyce was also proud of her many flower gardens.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, Ronald D. and Cathy Griffin, Largo, FL and Robert L. and Pamela Griffin, Alexandria Bay, NY and Titusville, FL; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Lindsey D. and Leonard Myers, Shelley J. and Martin Crossman, Darcy J. and Theodore Peterson, all of Philadelphia, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Gordon and Daun Poole, DeKalb Junction, NY and Wayne Huntress, Philadelphia, NY.
Funeral Services will be Thursday 12 noon, July 18 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY with Rev. Keith Kilgore of the Deferiet Union Church, officiating. Private burial will be in Union Risley Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, NY.
Calling hours will be prior to the services, 10:00-12:00pm.
In Liew of flowers donations can be made to the Samaritan Summit Village, Activity Fund, 22691 Campus Drive, Watertown NY 13601 or Indian River Ambulance, 6 Sand St., Philadelphia, NY 13673.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
