Joyce Lawrence of Canton, New York left this earth on January 25, 2021 after fighting Covid and succeeding, but it just left her too tired to carry on. Joyce came in to this world on June 11, 1925 to a loving family of the late Archie and Blanche Marlowe and an older sister, June (Trotter). Joyce prided herself for swimming across the St. Lawrence in her teen years. She graduated from OFA, where she met the love of her life, Ivan “IB” Lawrence at a local dance while he was home on leave from the Army. They married in 1944 corresponding while Ivan went off to war. During this time of Ivan being overseas, Joyce worked at Alco for the war effort. On Ivan’s returning, the couple started their family while building their home on West Main Street, Canton.
Joyce had a zest for life. She worked for WPDM radio when it was new to the area. She was interested in furthering her career and became secretary for the Modern Language Department at SLU. She retired from there after 19 years. During this time, Ivan and Joyce along with their children built a log cabin on Three Falls, South Colton. Many fond family memories are rooted in that venture and the camp is still cherished by her family. Following retirement, Joyce worked as a St. Lawrence County Court attendant, working till she was 85.
Joyce was an avid reader and always educating herself. She enjoyed the SOAR classes, especially current events course taught by John Casserly, which she attended well in to her 90’s.
Joyce loved music and in recent years you would hear Joyce singing lots of little ditties and songs from the 50’s and 60’s that she learned over the years. Before entering Maplewood you might see Joyce sitting in front of her home playing her ukulele.
Another of Joyce’s loves was to dance. After the death of “IB” in June of 2002, she was crushed, but later restored a friendship with a high school friend, who also loved to dance. You would them on many occasions dancing at local events. We thank Mort’s family for making our mother welcome in to the Backus family.
Surviving Joyce are her five children, Joe (Laurie Mitchell) of Morehead, NC; Ted (Phyllis) of Canton; Janice (John Scott) of Wilmington, NC; Douglas (Annette) of Memphis, TN and Andrew (Karen) of Canton; grandchildren, Brian (Girlie Anne) Philips; Shawn (Robert) Sessions; Jennifer (Gail Tosh) Lawrence; Stephanie (John) Merritt; Joann (Gary) Fairchild; Scott Lawrence; Jillian (Jeremy) Marwell; Emily (Rob) Mayer; Hannah Lawrence and Ivan Lawrence and 15 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lillian Lawrence. Our family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Maplewood for their wonderful care, even under the stress of the Covid pandemic.
If desired, donations may be made to the Canton Goldenaires Student Award, c/o Frank Vaisey, 517 French Hill Road; Colton, New York 13625. This group was a favorite of Joyce’s over the years.
A memorial service for Joyce will be scheduled in the summer. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Joyce Lawrence are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.