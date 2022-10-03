DeGrasse - Joyce M. Moore, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 5th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Hermon United Methodist Church with pastor Martha Helmer officiating and burial to follow in Hermon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Joyce was born on April 17, 1931 in Lyon Mountain, the daughter of Bertie and Velva Miller.
Joyce married Gordon Moore on March 20, 1948.
She worked on a dairy farm early in life and eventually with Gordon owned and operated Moore’s Cheese Factory in Russell. Joyce also worked at the cheese plant in Red Rock. Joyce had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the ladies auxiliary of the Hermon Vol. Fire Department.
Joyce enjoyed her flowers, houseplants, and canning vegetables. She is known for her strong will, hard working, and sense of independence.
She is survived by her children Gloria Jean and Roger Young of South Carolina, Rick and Brenda Moore of North Russell, Herb and Bonnie Moore of DeGrasse, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her siblings Robert Miller of DeKalb Jct., Gloria Zehr of Gouverneur, Eddie Miller and Ronnie Miller both of Newark, Everett Miller of Oklahoma, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Gordon, her son Jim Moore, brothers Donnie, Larry, and Jack Miller, and sister Onalee Mattoon.
Memorial donations in memory of Joyce are encouraged to the Hermon Vol. Fire Department or Russell Vol. Fire Department.
