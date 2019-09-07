GOUVERNEUR — Joyce T. Boutilier, age 93, passed away on September 7, 2019 at The Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse.
Joyce enjoyed a wonderful full life and she loved her family so much. She always had a smile when surrounded by loved ones, especially her grandchildren. Despite getting older, her quick and usually comic opinions and comebacks never slowed down. She had a sweet tooth and always saved room for dessert and had some chocolates to share.
Everyone who knew her loved her and she is now at comfort and reunited with her husband “Red” and several close friends.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on September 13th from 1-3 p.m. Her funeral service will be immediately following at 3 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Beth Quick. Burial will follow in East Riverside Cemetery.
Joyce was born on February 23, 1926 in Tully, NY to the late Alvro and Edna (Field) Tuffley. She graduated from Tully High School and attended the University of Mary Washington in Virginia. She was employed by the Gouverneur Central School District for many years.
She married Donald C. Boutilier on February 14, 1948 at the Tully First Baptist Church. Donald passed away on July 4, 2009.
Mrs. Boutilier was a former member of the Gouverneur United Methodist Church and loved to play golf at the local courses.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Jill M. Boutilier of Liverpool, NY, Joan B. Mason (Alan) of Gouverneur, NY and James D. Boutilier (Julie) of Baldwinsville, NY. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Carlton of Sun City Center, FL and 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Gouverneur United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Gouverneur NY 13642 or the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur NY 13642. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.