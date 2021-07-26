New Bremen – Juanita G. Yousey, 81, wife of Ira B., of Wagner Road, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Rome Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Juanita was born on August 25, 1939 in Constableville, a daughter of Edwin and Gertrude Lawton Kirk. She grew up in Constableville where she received her education, graduating from Constableville High School with the Class of 1958.
On October 18, 1958, Juanita was united in marriage with Ira B. Yousey at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville. The couple lived in Croghan until 1969 when they settled on the Wagner Road in New Bremen, where together they owned and operated Black Land Farm. Juanita also enjoyed her role as mother and homemaker, providing for her family and lovingly raising their children. She enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, and was a talented seamstress.
Juanita was of the Catholic faith and attending St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Bremen, where she was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, before that she attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan.
Juanita is survived by her husband Ira, her children: Randolph (Kim) Yousey, Flemington, NJ, Jeffrey (Marie) Yousey, Lacona, NY, Gina (Michael) Polsin, Glenmoore, PA, Timothy (Beth) Yousey, Kissimmee, FL, Bethany (Lee) Smith, Norton, MA, and Melanie (Robert) Adamson, Shamong, NJ; her grandchildren: Maxwell, Ira and Aliza Yousey, Amelia, Madeline, Margery and Emily Yousey, Kyle and Tyler Merlo, Abigail, Aaron, and Paige Polsin, Jessica and Justin Yousey, Megan Smith, Sydney and Taylor Adamson; siblings: Mary Jane (Vernon) Ayers, Constableville, Allen (Dorothy) Kirk, Constableville, and Ronald Kirk, Port Leyden. She was predeceased by a daughter Wanda Merlo in 2005, and siblings: Shirley, Gerald, Edwin, Chester, and Arnold Kirk.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, P.O. Box -382, Constableville, New York 13325.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
