Juanita (Nita) W. Tyo, resident of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Potsdam, New York passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Ocala, Florida at the age of 92 years. Born in Potsdam, New York on February 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Levi Edward and Ethel Martin Wells. Nita was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1945. She worked for J.C. Penny Department store until retirement and continued to work at Winn Dixie into her 80s. Nita loved to travel with her husband, Gus, across the continental United States. She loved to play Farkle and card games with all her family. Nita was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved life and radiated a positive light and hope to all of us. Preceded in death by her first husband, Roland Campbell; her stepson, Dean Tyo; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and all six of her siblings. She is survived by her husband, Augustus James Tyo, and her five children, Cynthia Campbell Christel and husband, Conrad Christel, of Punta Gorda, Florida; John Steven Campbell and wife, Sheryl Campbell, of Potsdam, New York; Susan Campbell LaBaff and her husband, Wayne LaBaff, of Nicholville, New York; David Roland Campbell and wife, Molly Jo Campbell, of Dunnellon, Florida and Ginger Campbell Iverson of Concord, New Hampshire as well as 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will privately celebrate the life of Juanita W. Tyo over the fourth of July weekend in New York and again in August in Ocala, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at gzeiverson@tds.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.