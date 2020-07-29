Judith A. Cornaire, Watertown, passed away Monday, July 27th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 80 years old.
Born in Watertown December 29, 1939, Judith was the daughter to Roland J. and Pauline E. (Thompson) Farone.
She worked for several years at Howard Johnson’s, Perkins and eventually retired from the General Store.
Judy’s goal in life was to give her family all the happiness she could. She lived each day to the fullest doing just that, never giving up. Her passion was cooking and baking and she loved doing so for family and friends. All who were lucky enough to enjoy a meal with Judy will miss her dearly.
Surviving are her five children, Richard (Rick) Cornaire and his wife Lana, Rochester; Veronica (Vicky) Walts, Watertown; Michelle (Micky) Cornaire, Sackets Harbor; Wendy Vincent and her partner (Bill Eddy), Mass; Penny Woolf and her fiancé (Bill Long), Watertown; a sister Stephanie Gee and her husband (Jim), PA; 7 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, who meant so much to her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roland and Pauline.
Due to the pandemic a graveside service will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.
So in lieu of flowers and in Judy’s honor, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your spouse, child, sibling, grandchild or friend and enjoy a cup of tea, coffee or meal with those you love. Time awaits no one.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
